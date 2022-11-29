Jalandhar comedian Kake Shah booked for travel fraud

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 28

The police have booked city-based comedian Harvinder Singh, who is also known as Kake Shah, for duping a youth of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of sending him to the UK.

The complainant — Navneet Anand of Rasta Mohalla — told the police that Harvinder and his brother had taken Rs 6 lakh from him after promising to send him to the UK. He said the duo had asked for a total of Rs 10 lakh out of which Rs 6 lakh had to be paid beforehand.

He told the police that he paid Rs 1 lakh to him earlier in February this year, and later paid him Rs 5 lakh in two transactions.

“He had assured me that I would get a visa within four or five months. However, I never got a visa. I tried to contact him to get my money back, but he didn’t take my calls,” the complainant has alleged.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Scetion 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Act, 2014, at Police Division No. 3. Raids to nab Harvinder are under way.