Commander reviews NCC camp, highlights time management, emergency training

The Combined Annual Training Camp of NCC, organised at Rayat Bahra Educity by 12 Punjab Battalion NCC under the guidance of Commanding Officer Col Lovedeep Singh Saini, was reviewed by Brigadier Ajay Tewari, Group Commander of NCC Jalandhar Group. During his visit, Brigadier Tewari interacted with the NCC cadets and provided valuable insights on time management and goal achievement.

Dipali Tiwari, wife of Brigadier Tewari, also addressed the cadets, educating them about the POSCO Act, its importance, and how it can support students. Brigadier Tewari also toured the camp area and commended the efforts put in by 12 Punjab Bn NCC. He expressed his gratitude to the management of Rayat Bahra for their assistance in the smooth conduct of the camp.

In another activity, a weapon display was organised by a team from the BSF Training Centre. NCC cadets and students from Rayat Bahra Campus witnessed the demonstration, showcasing various weapons.

Additionally, a workshop on civil defence training was conducted for the NCC cadets in the camp. Company Commander Maninder Singh Hira, along with Davinder Singh and Atinder Singh from Punjab Home Guards, provided crucial information on how to assist the public during emergencies. They familiarised the cadets with techniques through mock drills.

Pramod Sharma, a key figure in the training, advised, “Whenever there is an emergency and we have to help someone, first ensure your own safety and approach the situation with caution and vigilance so that others can benefit from your help.”

The workshop covered a variety of emergency scenarios, including flood situations, air raids, first aid, CPR, and emergency rescue methods. The cadets were also taught how to construct a boat using a cot and how to create a stretcher from cloth and sack in the absence of other resources.