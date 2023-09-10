Commission asks Improvement Trust to refund Rs 71.72L to allottee

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 9

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Jalandhar Improvement Trust and its Executive Officer to refund an amount of Rs 71.72 lakh, along with 9 per cent interest, to a Panipat-based allottee. The forum also directed the JIT to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation and Rs 5,000 as cost of litigation.

Ashish Matta, a resident of Panipat, was allotted a plot in the Surya Enclave Extension scheme. However, he did not get the possession. As the matter reached the National Commission in 2016, the JIT counsel said 45 appeals by allottees on the issue related to the same complaint were pending before another Bench.

The commission heard both sides by January 2018. During the course of arguments, it transpired that the land on which the plot allotted to the complainant was to be located was not the subject matter of litigation before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The JIT counsel submitted that he should seek instructions from the Trust as to whether it was ready to refund the principal amount paid by the complainant, along with simple interest of 9 per cent per annum. The matter was heard again in March 2018 and the JIT counsel had again submitted that they had already sent a proposal to the government for refund, along with 9 per cent interest, but they were awaiting the response of the government.

“It appears that the matter could not be taken up or decided and it was informed that the proposal sent by the JIT to the government has not been approved as yet. Thereafter, the case could not be taken up due to Covid pandemic. The case of Arvindjeet Singh v/s Jalandhar Improvement Trust of the same nature of the complaints and the issues involved had been decided and allowed. Consequently, following the same decision, this case also deserves to be allowed,” the commission order reads.

The Commission found that no one was appearing on behalf of the JIT for a fairly long time. “We do not find any reason to keep this matter pending. Accordingly, this complaint is allowed on the same terms,” the final order read.

