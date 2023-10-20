 Commission directs JIT to refund Rs 21 lakh to allottee : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
Also asks it to pay Rs 51,000 relief, litigation expenses

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, October 19

Financial woes of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) appear to be far from over.

Allottees of three housing schemes yesterday gave a complaint to the Punjab CM regarding Trust’s non-compliance with consumer commission orders to refund Rs 14 crore. The State Consumer Commission today ruled in the favour of an allottee from Surya Enclave Extension, ordering the JIT to refund Rs 21 lakh, including principal amount along with 9 per cent interest. The commission also ordered it to pay Rs 51,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to the allottee.

The complainant, Ravinder Kaur from New Baradari in Jalandhar, disclosed that she purchased a 200 sq yard plot in Surya Enclave Extension as part of the Trust’s residential scheme spanning 94.97 acres.

“To finance the cost of the plot, I took a loan from Punjab National Bank and made the first payment of Rs 3.4 lakh in February 2012 and second payment of Rs 6.47 lakh,” she said, adding that she then decided to cease further payments upon realising that the Trust had not initiated any development work at the site.

Kaur said she made several visits to the JIT’s office and sought answers from the relevant authorities regarding the project’s progress and possession timelines, but she got no satisfactory response. She also sent letters to the JIT requesting it to return her earnest money. However, the Trust postponed the matter on one pretext or the other.

Taking her grievances to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in 2018, Kaur’s plea was dismissed on the grounds of pecuniary jurisdiction. Subsequently, she turned to the State Commission in 2020, but her plea was rejected during the preliminary hearing, citing a time-barred claim.

In August 2022, she then filed a plea with the National Commission, which, in a significant turn of events, accepted it by overturning the State Commission’s orders, stating that it was not time barred. The National Commission directed the State Commission to render a judgment within six months.

On October 16, Kaur received a favourable verdict. The State Consumer Commission ordered the JIT to refund her earnest money, along with 9 per cent interest, and pay Rs 51,000 as compensation and litigation expenses. The commission’s judgment emphasised that the complainant was entitled for a refund of 25 per cent of her deposited amount, along with interest, due to the Trust’s failure to carry out development and deliver the possession within the stipulated time period.

