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Home / Jalandhar / Commission for Air Quality Management team reviews paddy straw management projects in Hoshiarpur

Commission for Air Quality Management team reviews paddy straw management projects in Hoshiarpur

Reviews biomass energy generation, farm machinery and measures to prevent stubble burning

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:10 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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A high-level team from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), along with senior Punjab Government officials, on Friday inspected various paddy straw management projects in Hoshiarpur district. The visit focused on reviewing initiatives aimed at promoting the scientific utilisation of crop residue and preventing stubble-burning incidents.

The delegation comprised CAQM Chairperson Rajesh Verma, Member (Technical) SD Attri and Member Secretary Tarun Kumar Pithode. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) CMD Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Secretary, Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Kamal Kishor Yadav, Punjab Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Lavneet Kumar Dubey, SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik and ADC Rakesh Kumar Meena were also present on the occasion.

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The team visited the biomass power plant of Green Planet Energy Private Limited at Binjon village in Garhshankar tehsil and inspected crop residue management machinery available at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

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Later, the officials visited a compressed biogas plant at Baroti village and the paddy straw pellet manufacturing unit of Eco Urja Ventures at Kotla Gaunspur village. The inspections focused on assessing the potential of converting paddy straw into energy and other industrial products.

CAQM Chairperson Rajesh Verma said the primary objective of the visit was to encourage scientific and environment-friendly management of paddy straw, promote its utilisation for energy generation and industrial purposes, and review measures taken to curb stubble burning.

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