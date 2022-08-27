Commissioner asks property tax wing to expedite process to recover tax

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

MC Commissioner Devinder Singh, in a meeting with the Property Tax wing, asked the latter to expedite the process to recover property tax. Besides, the pending house tax prior to 2013 is also to be recovered from the defaulters. An amount of crores is yet to be recovered under house tax. The wing has, so far, recovered Rs 10 crore of property tax.

Recently, a list of defaulters was prepared by the wing, which includes defaulters who haven’t paid their taxes for the past 78 years.

Notices have also been issued to numerous commercial property owners. Last year, the target of recovering Rs 42 crore was not met, and the civic body could only manage to collect Rs 30 crore.