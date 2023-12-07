Commissioner inspects police stations, Crime Branch offices

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 6

In a move to enhance safety, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma conducted a comprehensive inspection of field offices and police stations throughout the city late last night. The aim of the visit was a thorough examination of Crime Branch offices.

During the inspection, the Commissioner checked the records pertaining to police station management and crime statistics.

Emphasising the importance of professionalism, CP Sharma motivated on-duty personnel to carry out their responsibilities with dedication and integrity.