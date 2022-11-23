Committed to ending gangster culture: ADGP

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 22

ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla has reiterated the Punjab Police’s commitment to eliminating “gangster and gun culture” in the state.

Presiding over a high-level meeting of senior police officers of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Jagraon, Khanna and Hoshiarpur districts, held in Phagwara on Tuesday, ADGP Shukla issued directions regarding law and order to them.

The meeting was attended by Jalandhar Range IGP Gursharan Sandhu, Kapurthala SSP Navneet Bains, SP HQ of Jalandhar Rural, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar and Khanna and Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai.

Shukla said the police were working day in and day out for maintaining law and order in the state. The ADGP instructed the cops to push up the special drive to curtail the activities of gangsters and drug smugglers. He said the cops would have to be vigilant regarding the activities of anti-social elements, drugs smugglers and gangsters in order to maintain law and order.