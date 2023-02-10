Committee meets Latifpura oustees, seeks list for rehab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 9

In another meeting with members of Latifpura Murr Waseba Sanjha Morcha, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust urged them to furnish the details of families for initiation of a rehabilitation plan on an alternative site within a short span of time.

Officials hold a meeting with Latifpura residents in Jalandhar.

Holding detailed discussions in the meeting that lasted for two and a half hours here, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh urged the members to patiently think over the issue in larger interests of both sides as the District Administration has already made it clear that these families would be rehabilitated.

The committee constituted by the Secretary, Local Government, to look into the Latifpura issue has asked the Morcha members to provide a list of families to be rehabilitated. Pertinently, the committee led by the Deputy Commissioner comprised the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) Chairman and the Executive Officer and a police officer.

JIT Chairman Jagtar Singh Sanghera said the Trust was ready to rehabilitate the families at a different site. He appealed to the members of Morcha to get the list of families provided as early as possible with the administration to ensure early rehabilitation. He also reiterated that it was brought to the notice of the Morcha in previous meetings to submit the list of families along with details. On the basis of list provided by them, the Trust can finalise and ensure rehabilitation, said Sanghera. Once the Morcha provided the list of the families, the committee led by the DC would work out accordingly so that this issue could be resolved, he added.

Sanghera also appealed to the members that they should positively contemplate the rehabilitation on an alternative site. Taking part in the deliberations, MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora and Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation’s Chairperson Rajwinder Kaur Thiara asserted that the state government was fully committed to rehabilitating the families but they should provide the necessary details for speedy rehabilitation. The Morcha members were led by Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, Kashmir Singh Ghugshor and others.