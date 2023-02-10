Committee meets Latifpura oustees, seeks list for rehab

Jalandhar, February 9
In another meeting with members of Latifpura Murr Waseba Sanjha Morcha, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust urged them to furnish the details of families for initiation of a rehabilitation plan on an alternative site within a short span of time.
Holding detailed discussions in the meeting that lasted for two and a half hours here, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh urged the members to patiently think over the issue in larger interests of both sides as the District Administration has already made it clear that these families would be rehabilitated.
The committee constituted by the Secretary, Local Government, to look into the Latifpura issue has asked the Morcha members to provide a list of families to be rehabilitated. Pertinently, the committee led by the Deputy Commissioner comprised the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) Chairman and the Executive Officer and a police officer.
JIT Chairman Jagtar Singh Sanghera said the Trust was ready to rehabilitate the families at a different site. He appealed to the members of Morcha to get the list of families provided as early as possible with the administration to ensure early rehabilitation. He also reiterated that it was brought to the notice of the Morcha in previous meetings to submit the list of families along with details. On the basis of list provided by them, the Trust can finalise and ensure rehabilitation, said Sanghera. Once the Morcha provided the list of the families, the committee led by the DC would work out accordingly so that this issue could be resolved, he added.
Sanghera also appealed to the members that they should positively contemplate the rehabilitation on an alternative site. Taking part in the deliberations, MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora and Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation’s Chairperson Rajwinder Kaur Thiara asserted that the state government was fully committed to rehabilitating the families but they should provide the necessary details for speedy rehabilitation. The Morcha members were led by Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, Kashmir Singh Ghugshor and others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...