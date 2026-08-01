India’s 4×400m mixed relay team has secured a place in the final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, keeping alive the hopes of a podium finish. The Indian quartet of Rashdeep Kaur, Rajesh Ramesh, Ansari Babu and Vishal TK delivered a strong performance in the heat to qualify for the medal race. The final will determine whether India adds another athletics medal to its Commonwealth Games campaign.

Advertisement

For Punjab, the achievement carries special significance as Rashdeep Kaur spent nearly a decade honing her skills in Jalandhar under the guidance of coach Sarabjit Singh Happy. Her qualification for the Commonwealth Games final reflects years of disciplined training and perseverance.

Advertisement

Originally from Gandhuan village in Sangrur district, Rashdeep’s journey has been one of resilience and unwavering family support. Her father, Gurlal Singh, a marginal farmer owning just two acres of land, recognised her athletic potential after a school meet when she was only eight years old.

Advertisement

Determined to nurture her talent, he ensured she received professional coaching despite financial constraints and criticism from some villagers.

Gurlal’s belief in his daughter’s abilities never wavered. He also encouraged his younger daughters, Sukhveer and Ranjeet Kaur, to take up athletics, making sports an integral part of the family’s aspirations.

Advertisement

“With the final now awaiting, Rashdeep and her teammates will be aiming to convert their qualification into a medal winning performance for India on the Commonwealth Games stage,” Anuja Sharma, a sports enthusiast said.