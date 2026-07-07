Community internship gives students first-hand insight into intellectual disabilities

A community engagement internship at Atamsukh Atmadev Ashram is providing college students with a unique opportunity to understand the lives and challenges of children with intellectual disabilities while fostering empathy, service and social responsibility.

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As part of the programme, 58 students from various educational institutions have been visiting the ashram daily since July 2. The group comprises 49 students from Government College, Hoshiarpur, seven from DAV College, Hoshiarpur, one student from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and one from Sai College.

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During their visits, the students interact with children with intellectual disabilities and observe the care, patience and dedication of teachers, caregivers and support staff. The internship also gives them first hand insight into the challenges faced by these children and their families.

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A special function was recently organised at the ashram to mark the initiative. Addressing the students, Navdeep Sud, president of Tek Chand Sud Charitable Trust and Atamsukh Atmadev Ashram, said children with intellectual disabilities remain among the most neglected sections of society. He noted that their difficulties become even more acute when parents grow old, fall ill or pass away.

Sud appreciated the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the authorities of Government College and DAV College for introducing community engagement internships. He said such initiatives would help raise awareness, nurture empathy and inspire young people to work for the welfare of persons with disabilities.

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Former Member of Parliament Avinash Rai Khanna, the chief guest, urged students to continue serving persons with disabilities beyond their internship. He encouraged them to become ambassadors of compassion and motivate others to support people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

DAV College Principal Prof (Dr) Vinay Kumar thanked the ashram for providing students with an opportunity to learn through direct interaction with children with intellectual disabilities. He urged them to carry the values of care, compassion and inclusion throughout their lives.

Teachers and students also shared their experiences during the programme. Many described their interactions with the children as emotionally and spiritually enriching, saying the internship had transformed their outlook on life and service.

Prof Pooja Vashisht said, “Serving children with intellectual disabilities is one of the noblest forms of worship.” She appealed to students to spread awareness and encourage society to treat persons with disabilities with greater care, respect and dignity.

Among those present were Arun Sood, SP Diwan, Umesh Jain, Nand Agrawal, Naresh Anand, Dharamvir, Manjeel Kumar, Dr Pankaj Sharma, Prof Ranjit Kumar, Vijay Sood, Principal Pawan Kumar and other distinguished guests. The programme concluded with the distribution of snacks and sweets among students, staff and children at the ashram.