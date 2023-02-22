Commuters a harried lot as labour union protests

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 21

Commuters were a harried lot today as the Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation held a dharna at the PAP Chowk, holding the traffic across NH-1 and the entire city for around four hours.

Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation held a dharna at the PAP Chowk. Photo: Malkiat Singh

The dharna was started at 11 am in the morning. The members have been asking the government to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme, the regularisation of safai karamcharis and sewermen who have been working on a contractual basis. The agitators also raised slogans against the government.

Huge traffic congestion was experienced today in city due to the blockade. The police and the administration officials reached the location and tried to pursue the protestors to lift the dharna.

The chairman of the federation, Chandan Grewal, said, “It is not the first time that we have raised these demands. We had held a meeting with the administration yesterday too, but it turned out to be inconclusive. And hence, we decided to hold a dharna.”

Several meetings were held in this regard earlier too, but nothing concrete came out of that.

However, after around 4 hours, the dharna was finally lifted. One of the members of the federation said that a meeting with the Chief Minister over the issue has been scheduled for March 7.