Commuters travelling to and from Jalandhar faced a tough time for the second consecutive day on Friday as extensive traffic restrictions, route diversions and security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit disrupted daily movement across the district.

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With traffic diversions and checkpoints operational at 31 locations from 8 am to 8 pm, commuters from Phillaur, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana reported delays ranging from one to three hours. Office goers, students, daily wage workers and those dependent on public transport bore the brunt of the restrictions, with many either postponing their travel or struggling to reach their destinations on time.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jalandhar to inaugurate the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. While security arrangements ensured smooth movement of the VVIP convoy, commuters were left navigating longer routes and limited transport options.

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Kapilesh, a government schoolteacher travelling from Phillaur, said, “I had planned to come to Jalandhar, but after seeing the restrictions and uncertainty over the travel time, I skipped my journey today,” he said.

Rajeev Kumar, an office goer who commutes daily from Phagwara to Jalandhar, said, "I took my bike hoping to avoid traffic congestion. Usually, I reach home much earlier, but today even travelling on a two wheeler took nearly one-and-a-half hours. The diversions slowed down movement across the route,” he said.

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Manjinder Singh, who travels from Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar for work, said his routine journey of 50 minutes stretched to nearly three hours. “I boarded a private bus at 3:15 pm from Hoshiarpur but due to diversions, it was routed through several rural roads. We reached Jalandhar Cantt only at 6:15 pm,” he said.

Few govt buses available

The security arrangements also affected public transport movement with commuters reporting fewer government buses on several routes. Around 30 buses from Jalandhar depots were deployed to ferry police personnel, Army officials and mediapersons to the venue, reducing availability on regular routes.

Passengers at bus stands faced longer waiting times with several forced to opt for private buses amid limited options.

Anamika Singh, a commuter from Ludhiana, said, “There were very few government buses available. After waiting for nearly half an hour, I had no option but to take a private bus which was overcrowded. A journey that usually takes around an hour took two-and-a-half hours today.”

Ranjit Singh, secretary of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union, said, “The footfall of passengers travelling on these routes remained thin today as many skip travelling to Jalandhar in view of multiple checkpoints and diversions,” he said.

As part of the security plan, buses from Jalandhar to Amritsar were diverted via Kapurthala and Subhanpur while those heading towards Hoshiarpur were routed through Nakodar Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk, Verka Milk Plant, Pathankot Chowk, Kishangarh and Adampur.

Jalandhar-Ludhiana buses were diverted through Samra Chowk, 66 Feet Road, Jamsher, GNA Chowk and Haveli before proceeding towards Phagwara and Ludhiana. Vehicles coming from Pathankot were routed through Pathankot Chowk, Maqsudan Chowk, Workshop Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk and Nakodar Chowk before reaching the Jalandhar bus stand.

Meanwhile, schools located near prominent traffic corridors also adjusted schedules. Police DAV School and Delhi Public School announced a holiday amid expected restrictions around PAP Chowk.

With barricades, diversions and security personnel deployed across prominent routes, Jalandhar remained under heavy security cover throughout the day, leaving thousands of commuters navigating a city slowed down by restrictions.