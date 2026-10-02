Commuters face hardship as Khalwara-Wahad link road work remains unfinished for three months

The link road connecting Khalwara village with Wahad village has remained incomplete for nearly three months after the contractor laid stone aggregate but failed to carry out the final tarring work, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents of nearby villages. The uneven surface has particularly affected two-wheeler riders and students travelling by bicycle to schools and colleges.

Residents said the loose stones and rough road surface had made the stretch difficult and unsafe for cyclists and two-wheeler riders. They alleged that several riders had slipped and fallen, resulting in injuries and damage to vehicles. The condition of the road has also raised concerns about the safety of pedestrians and daily commuters.

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An emergency meeting of panchayat representatives, sarpanches and leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) was held in Khalwara village to discuss the issue. Addressing the media after the meeting, farmer leader Gursharan Singh Cheema Pandori, Phagwara Panchayat Union Block general secretary Agyapal Singh Khalwara, Dhakk Pandori sarpanch Vijay Kumar, Wahad sarpanch Purshotam Singh, Balalon sarpanch Dharminder Kaur, Sunny Wahad, Khalwara Colony sarpanch Surinder Singh and Fatehgarh contractor Kala said the incomplete road posed a serious risk to commuters.

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The representatives pointed out that when heavy vehicles pass through the stretch at high speed, loose stones were thrown up by tyres, posing a threat to pedestrians, motorists and customers at roadside shops. They said the situation could lead to serious accidents if not addressed promptly.

The meeting passed a resolution demanding that the contractor complete the pending work and lay the blacktop without further delay. The representatives said the road witnessed substantial daily traffic and leaving the project unfinished for such a long period increased the risk of a fatal accident.

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They warned that if the road was not completed at the earliest, residents, panchayat representatives and farmers’ organisations would be compelled to launch an agitation against the contractor and the department concerned. They also stated that responsibility for any mishap arising from the road’s poor condition would rest with the authorities and the contractor.

The panchayat representatives and farmers’ leaders urged the authorities to take immediate steps to ensure that the road was properly tarred and made safe for regular traffic, citing the hardships faced by residents and daily commuters.