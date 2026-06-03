Commuters paying toll despite contract expiry, claims MLA; seeks NHAI action

Bholath MLA and Chairman of the All-India Kisan Congress Sukhpal Singh Khaira has demanded the immediate discontinuation of toll collection at the Dhilwan Toll Plaza in Kapurthala district and the Mannawala Toll Plaza in Amritsar district, alleging that lakhs of commuters across Punjab are being subjected to an unnecessary financial burden despite the expiry of the concession period governing the two toll plazas.

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Khaira stated that farmers, traders, employees, students and transport operators using the Jalandhar-Amritsar National Highway continue to pay toll charges even though the tolling period, as disclosed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), ended on May 29, 2026.

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In a representation addressed to the Chief General Manager (Technical), NHAI Regional Office, Panchkula, Khaira referred to information obtained under the Right to Information Act, 2005 from the Project Director, NHAI, Project Implementation Unit, Jalandhar. According to the RTI reply issued on August 28, 2015, the concession period granted to M/s Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways Ltd. was for 20 years commencing from May 29, 2006 and toll collection at both Dhilwan and Mannawala toll plazas was to continue only up to May 29, 2026.

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Khaira contended that since the concession period has admittedly expired, the continued collection of toll raises serious legal and public-interest concerns. He questioned whether any extension of the concession period, fresh concession agreement, notification or statutory authorization had been granted permitting toll collection beyond the stipulated date and sought immediate disclosure of any such approval in the interest of transparency and accountability.

The MLA urged NHAI to immediately stop toll collection at both toll plazas, open free passage for all commuters without delay, disclose the present legal status of the concession agreement and provide details of any extension or authorization allowing toll collection after May 29, 2026. He also called upon the authority to examine the legality of toll collected after the expiry of the concession period and take appropriate action in accordance with law.

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Khaira requested that the matter be treated as urgent, stating that it affects lakhs of road users across Punjab and involves issues of significant public interest and public money.