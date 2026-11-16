Compassion can bridge divides: Guv Kataria in Jalandhar

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the 8th International Conference on Humility, Kindness and Love, organised by the HKL Global Movement under the leadership of Baba Baldev Singh at Gurdwara Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Bulandpuri Sahib, near Nakodar on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria emphasised the importance of humility, compassion and mutual love in building a society rooted in harmony, tolerance and brotherhood. He said humility was the foremost virtue for achieving progress and success in life, adding that while arrogance created distances between people, humility strengthened relationships.

Highlighting the importance of compassion, he said understanding the pain and suffering of others was the true mark of humanity. Love, he added, had the power to unite people irrespective of their religions, cultures and ideologies.

Referring to global challenges, including wars and environmental concerns, the Governor said overcoming differences and promoting unity, harmony and brotherhood was the need of the hour.

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He also highlighted the relevance of Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings of ‘Kirat Karo, Naam Japo and Vand Chhako’ (earn honestly, remember God and share with others), saying these principles continued to guide humanity towards building an ideal society. He urged people to follow Guru Sahib’s message and respect and care for nature.

Kataria appreciated the HKL Global Movement’s efforts, under the leadership of Baba Baldev Singh, to spread the message of humility, compassion and mutual love across countries.

On the occasion, Baba Baldev Singh honoured the Governor, saying his participation would further strengthen the message of humanity, mutual love and universal brotherhood.

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State Information Commissioner Harpreet Sandhu, Jalandhar SSP Harvinder Singh Virk and other dignitaries were also present. The Governor honoured several personalities from different fields and religious backgrounds, including Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Curtis Gabriel, Andrea Mathis, Rev David Beduza, Natalia Vasilyeva, Brahma Kumari Hussain Didi, Sonali Singh and Anmol Kwatra.