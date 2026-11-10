Compassion takes centre stage at Hoshiarpur school’s annual event

Saint Joseph Convent Senior Secondary School, Hoshiarpur, celebrated its annual function for the academic session 2026-27 on October 31 with great enthusiasm. The event was based on the theme ‘Compassion – A Rhythm of Life’, highlighting the importance of kindness, empathy, respect and social responsibility.

Cabinet Minister Ravjot Singh attended the function as the chief guest, while SDM Parampreet Singh was also present.

Students presented a series of cultural performances and choreographies conveying messages of compassion and social responsibility. Through dance and creative presentations, they highlighted the importance of helping the needy, respecting elders, caring for animals, protecting the environment and practising kindness in everyday life. The performances were choreographed by Sumant Singh Rajput.

Meritorious students were felicitated for their outstanding academic achievements during the 2025-26 academic session.

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The chief guest appreciated the students’ performances and commended the school’s efforts to combine value-based education with academic excellence.

Principal Sister Sudha reiterated the institution’s commitment to the holistic development of students. She also appreciated the efforts of the teaching faculty and staff in making the event a success.

The function concluded with a message that compassion should not merely be taught but also practised in everyday life.