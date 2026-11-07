Complainant held for misleading police in Guru Nanak Nagar firing case in Jalandhar

The Commissionerate Police have arrested complainant Sahil in connection with the firing incident reported in Guru Nanak Nagar on Wednesday evening. He has been booked for allegedly lodging a false complaint and concealing facts while reporting the incident. The police have also identified the two individuals involved in the firing, though they are yet to be arrested.

Sharing details of the case, ADCP-I Mukhtiar Rai said the firing incident took place on the night of November 4 in Guru Nanak Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Division No. 1 police station.

Acting on information, a police team rushed to the spot, where Sahil informed the police that two men had allegedly opened fire at him and his car following a dispute over vehicle parking. According to Sahil, he had parked his car outside his house, as was his routine, when the duo asked him to move it. An argument reportedly followed, after which the accused fired shots that struck his vehicle.

Based on his statement, FIR No. 359 was registered at Division No. 1 police station and an investigation was launched.

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During the probe, the police found that a dispute had arisen between Sahil and the accused a few days before the incident over allegations of inappropriate phone calls made to women members of each other’s families.

The police also found that a financial dispute involving monetary transactions was ongoing between Sahil and the two accused.

Further investigation revealed that Sahil had allegedly not disclosed the complete facts of the case and had attempted to mislead the police. He was subsequently arrested for furnishing false information. Rai said both individuals involved in the firing had been identified and would be arrested soon.