Complaint against Punjabi singer

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 9

Members of city-based NGO ‘Mission 6213’ today held a protest outside the District Administrative Complex here, demanding action against the lyrics writer of song ‘photoshoot’ and Punjabi singer Happy Raikoti for singing such songs that promote gun culture and violence among youth.

The NGO lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police seeking immediate removal of his song ‘Photoshoot’ from YouTube in the light of a judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court against glorifying weapons, drugs and violence in songs.

The members of the NGO led by Prof MP Singh said as per the High Court judgment, it was directed to all the SSPs/District Magistrates to ensure that no songs were played in public, which glorify liquor/wine or violence.

While condemning the incident that took place at Anandpur Sahib during Holla Mohalla, in which a group of youngsters beat up a person to death, Prof MP Singh said an innocent person lost his life for stopping those who were playing loud music in their cars.

“Even as the hovernment has asked the police to act tough on those glorifying weapons and playing loud music, etc., there is hardly any fear of law among a section indulging in such crimes,” he said.