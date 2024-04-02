Complaint lodged against Congress leader

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

District BJP president Sushil Sharma today lodged a complaint with the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, against a Congress leader for allegedly holding an event wherein various important documents and cards of residents were to be made.

Sushil alleged that Congress leader Jagdish Samrai circulated a message on social media groups stating that Ayushman cards, zero balance bank accounts, LIC policies, Abha cards, voter cards and Aadhaar cards will be made at Mohalla Rattan Nagar. He asked residents to bring along relevant documents at the event.

In his complaint to the DC, Sharma alleged that this was a violation of the Election Commission’s guidelines as it would allegedly influence voters.

