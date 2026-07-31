Complete bandh in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr witnessed a complete shutdown on Thursday in response to a call given by the Punjab Safai Sewak Union, with markets across the town remaining closed in support of the ongoing agitation by sanitation workers.

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In one area, a few shops that were found to be open were also closed by the protesters.

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Autorickshaw drivers affiliated with the Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) and members of the Rehri Workers' Union also suspended the activities and joined the protest.

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The protesters first assembled at Committee Bazaar Mandir before holding a protest. The gathering was addressed by Municipal Employees' Union district president Sunny Baghanian, IFTU state president Kulwinder Singh Waraich, IFTU state press secretary Jasbir Deep, etc.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers said the workers across Punjab have been on strike for demanding regularisation of their services, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and better service conditions. This has also led to no sanitation and cleanliness work.

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The speakers also condemned the alleged use of force by the police against sanitation workers in Barnala while they were opposing attempts to lift garbage during the strike. They alleged that several workers, including women, were assaulted and injured during the incident.

The protesting organisations said their agitation would continue until the government accepts their key demands.