Complete road repair work before Chintpurni fair: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 15

Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa, while reviewing the progress of construction work of Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road in Adwal village, today directed the officials of the Public Works Department to prepare the road from Hoshiarpur city to Chauhal before the commencement of Mata Chintpurni fair. He said the devotees should not have to face any kind of problem during the fair. He directed the PWD officials to speed up the construction work of Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road. He also inspected the quality of road construction work and expressed satisfaction. Instructing the officers, he said that no compromise with quality would be tolerated in road construction work.

The minister said that the state government had started construction work by removing all the problems. On May 17, giving a big relief to the people, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had inaugurated the construction work of Jalandhar-Adampur-Hoshiarpur road from Adampur costing Rs 13.74 crore. He said that after the construction of this road, people going to Hoshiarpur from Jalandhar city and those going to visit the holy place of Mata Chintpurni and other religious places would get great convenience.

Bram Shankar Jimpa said, “The commencement of work on this road shows how seriously the Punjab government is working to solve the problems of people. The standard of high quality work will be followed and the road construction work will be completed within the stipulated time.”

