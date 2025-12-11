DT
Complete surface water project soon: DC

Complete surface water project soon: DC

Directs to impose penalty on executing agency for inordinate delay

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:08 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal chairs a high-level review meeting with officials of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, Water Supply and Sewerage Board, PWD, on Wednesday .A Tribune photograph.
Taking a serious view of the prolonged delay in the completion of the surface water project under the AMRUT scheme, Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal on Wednesday directed all departments concerned to ensure time-bound execution of the remaining works.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with officials of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, Water Supply and Sewerage Board, PWD, and representatives of the executing agency Larsen & Toubro Limited, the DC stressed the urgent need to accelerate progress on all pending components. He also directed the departments to initiate penalty procedure against the executing agency for delaying this project as per norms.

Dr Aggarwal instructed the officials to prepare a detailed, component-wise timeline, ensuring strict adherence to deadlines. He further emphasized that the project must be completed within the next few months, leaving no room for additional delays. He also ordered the installation of signage at key locations across the district, clearly displaying the revised deadlines for public awareness.

Expressing concern over deteriorating road conditions, the DC said the delay had caused inconvenience to residents, with major roads across the city dug up for extended periods. This situation had resulted in traffic congestion, increased dust pollution and daily hardships for commuters. He stressed the need to restore normal road conditions at the earliest by prioritising corrective work in sensitive areas.

Dr Aggarwal warned that any further delay beyond the stipulated timelines will invite inquiry and strict punitive action against the responsible officials or agencies.

