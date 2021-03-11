Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 7

The district regulatory body for unaided educational institutions on Friday asked the owners/managing directors of all private schools to comply with the guidelines of the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act.

In the meeting held at the District Administration Complex, as many as 120 school owners/managing directors were called. The members of the body made school owners aware about various guidelines of Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act and warned them of strict action if they fail to comply with the set guidelines and regulations.

ADC Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa, the chairman of the regulatory body, asked school heads to follow the recent orders of Punjab CM and ensure no fee hike and that parents are not forced to buy books or uniforms from any special shop. Besides, they were asked to display the list of minimum three books/uniform shops in towns and 20 in cities and the same to be shared with the District Education Officer (DEO).

He said such meetings would be organised on a regular basis now and the body would keep a check over schools functioning. He said any school found violating the Act would be imposed penalty and on repeated violation, their affiliation could also be cancelled.