Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 22

Even as the process of delimitation of the wards of the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, is said to be over and objections are being sought on the map of 85 wards, some experts are of the opinion that the whole procedure conducted for the same was invalid.

Citing reasons, they have said five MC councillors who were the members of the board had been removed during the course of work, assigning a reason that their tenure had got over. The five councillors included Gian Chand, Jagdish Kumar Dakoha and Balraj Thakur from the Congress, Baljit S Prince from the BJP and Paramjit Singh Reru from the SAD to give due representation to the various political parties in the composition of the MC.

“We were called just once for the meeting. We were not called again after the term of the MC House got over in January this year, giving an argument that since we were no longer councillors we were not the members of the board. We countered it saying that the argument had no basis as the board once formed could not be dissolved but no one listened to us. We are of the opinion that the board which conducted this delimitation work is actually invalid”, said Balraj Thakur.

City-based lawyer Parminder Vig, too, has raised the same objection saying that there were more reasons to believe that the delimitation board was unlawful. “As per Section 3 (1) VIII of Delimitation of Wards of Municipal Corporation Order, 1995, only one member could be nominated by the government by notification.But the government got inducted two members to the board - Rajan Angural and Mangal Bassi. Bassi is not even a resident of MC area of Jalandhar and has his vote in Jandiala Manjki. Thus, the composition of the board had another major lacuna,” he pointed out.

Vig, who is a legal expert in election-related cases, said the board once formed cannot be dissolved as there is no provision for it.

Questions are also being raised on the style of display of the new map of the wards.

“The map has been placed on the tables on the fourth floor of the Municipla Corporation building. While details of 15-20 wards can be checked leaning along the table, plan of all over 55 wards hang downwards and one has to be seated on the floor to check the minute details. The blocks within the wards have not been numbered and there is no mention of the details of the voters as male, female or general, Scheduled Caste or Backward Class.

The ward boundaries have not been marked boldly. Also the copies of the plan should have been put on display at all the zones of the MC in the city for anyone to check the details easily and report objections”, the MC councillors have been ruing.

Director of the Local Bodies Department and Chairperson of the board, Uma Shankar Gupta, is learnt to be on leave. Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh said, “All delimitation work was done before my joining. Only the map presentation work happened after I took over. People can raise objections. The department will minutely look into all issues being raked.”