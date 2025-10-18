DT
Home / Jalandhar / Computer teachers burn effigy of Punjab Government

Computer teachers burn effigy of Punjab Government

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:37 AM Oct 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Computer teachers during a protest against the state government in Hoshiarpur.
The district unit of the Computer Teachers’ Struggle Committee recently held a protest in front of the local DC office, burning an effigy of the Punjab Government to express their anger over the government’s “failure” to fulfil its promises, and in support of their demands.

Committee leaders said the sub-committee meeting scheduled for October 14 by the Punjab Government for computer teachers had been cancelled for the sixth time. After the protest, a memorandum was submitted to the DC. District convener Vishal Binny said, on September 15, 2022, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had declared that all demands of the state’s computer teachers were justified, and had announced that they would be fulfilled as a ‘Diwali gift’ in 2022. However, even after three years, the announcement had not resulted in on-ground implementation, which was evidence of the government’s poor working style, Binny added. The computer teachers said countless meetings had been held with officials from the Finance and Education departments, but all remained fruitless.

They warned that if the Sixth Pay Commission and Punjab Civil Services Rules were not fully implemented before the Tarn Taran by-election, and if no proper policy regarding death cases is framed, they would be forced to hold a permanent sit-in outside the Aam Aadmi Party candidate’s house from October 26.

