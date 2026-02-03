Computer teachers protest non-academic duties

Computer teachers, posted in government schools, have protested the imposition of non-academic duties related to the preparation of Chief Minister Health Insurance Cards.

The Computer Teachers’ Struggle Committee and the Computer Teachers’ Union, in a joint initiative, submitted a memorandum addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, through the SDM, Phagwara, on Monday.

The protesting teachers expressed resentment over being repeatedly assigned non-educational tasks despite not being granted the benefits and service protections available to regular employees. They stated that computer teachers were still treated as employees of private companies (PICTS staff) and deprived of regular service benefits. Moreover, the CSR (Civil Services Rules) had not been implemented for them, yet they continue to be burdened with administrative and field duties unrelated to their core role as educators.

Union leaders highlighted that schools were witnessing an intense academic phase, with board examination preparations underway at full pace and computer subject practical examinations already in progress. In such critical circumstances, assigning additional non-academic responsibilities to teachers was not only unjust to them, but also adversely affecting students’ academic interests.

They emphasised that the primary responsibility of computer teachers was to impart quality education and provide technical guidance to students. Diverting them towards administrative tasks compromised both teaching standards and students’ learning outcomes. The delegation demanded that all such non-academic duties imposed on computer teachers be withdrawn immediately, allowing them to focus solely on educational responsibilities.

The teacher representatives further warned that if the administration failed to find a prompt and satisfactory solution, computer teachers would be compelled to intensify their agitation. They made it clear that the responsibility for any escalation of protest would rest entirely with the administration.

Several representatives from different teacher unions and associations were present during the submission of the memorandum, including Jagtar Singh, Pradeep Singh, Naresh Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Vipin, Sachin Munjal, Gurmeet Ram, Sanjeev Kumar, Sharanjit, Gurpal, Pradeep Heera, Madam Pinki, Gurpreet Singh, Harminder Singh, Inderjit Singh, Balkrishan, along with leaders from allied organisations such as the Primary Cadre Union, INTUC, SCBC Union Federation, B.Ed Teachers’ Front, Master Cadre Union, and other teacher bodies.

The teachers urged the district administration to act sensitively and ethically, keeping in view the academic welfare of students and the professional dignity of educators.