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Home / Jalandhar / Computer teachers to hold indefinite stir in Sangrur from today

Computer teachers to hold indefinite stir in Sangrur from today

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:26 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Computer teachers working in government schools will start an indefinite stir in Sangrur — the home district of CM Bhagwant Mann — on Sunday to demand permanent appointments.

The protest will be held under the banner of Computer Teachers’ Union, Punjab.

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Union state leader Gurvinder Singh and district president Lakhveer Singh said the protest was being held as per the decision taken at the union meeting on September 5.

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They said the agitation would continue until their demands were met.

At the centre of the dispute is the status of 6,640 computer teachers who, according to the union, were issued a regularisation notification by the government on December 2, 2010, followed by regular appointment letters in 2011.

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They alleged that despite this, the teachers continued to be treated as employees of the Punjab Information and Technology Education Society.

The union leaders criticised the government for challenging a “favourable” Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment in the Supreme Court instead of implementing it, saying the move had delayed their regularisation.

According to the union, the 6,640 computer teachers had been serving in government schools for the past 21 years, but continued to be denied the benefit of regularisation.

They claimed that 114 teachers died and five retired during this period without receiving the service benefits, leaving their families awaiting social security and other entitlements.

The union leaders said their agitation would continue until the 2010 notification was implemented in letter and spirit.

They added that computer teachers from Nawanshahr would participate in large numbers in the state-level rally in Sangrur.

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