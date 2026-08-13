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Home / Jalandhar / Computer teachers to protest on I-Day over demand for regular job

Computer teachers to protest on I-Day over demand for regular job

Rallies to be held in Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Nawanshahr and Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:09 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Computer teachers announce a protest on Independence Day over job regularisation demand. with Rishika Story
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Computer teachers have announced statewide protests on August 15, alleging that the government has failed to fulfil their long-pending demands despite repeated assurances.

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The protest under the banner of the Computer Teachers Union Punjab has warned of an “all-out struggle” if the issues are not addressed before Independence Day.

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As part of the protest, the union said zonal rallies would be held in Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Nawanshahr and Amritsar on August 15. The protests will be aimed at registering opposition against the Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers on Independence Day, said state leader Harjit Singh Sandhu and Ferozepur district president Davinder Singh Sandhu.

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Harjinder Singh, president of the union’s Nawanshahr unit, said computer teachers from Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Jalandhar and Kapurthala would participate in the zonal rally here.

At the centre of the dispute is the status of 6,640 computer teachers who, the union said, were issued a regularisation notification by the government on December 2, 2010, followed by regular appointment letters in 2011. Despite this, the teachers continue to be treated as employees of the Punjab Information and Technology Education Society (PICTES), the union alleged.

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The teachers are also resentful over the government’s decision to challenge a favourable Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment in the Supreme Court instead of implementing it, saying the move had further delayed their regularisation demands.

Apart from regularisation, the teachers are demanding the release of the unrevised dearness allowance due under the Fifth Pay Commission as reportedly agreed during earlier meetings with the government subcommittee. They are also demanding the implementation of a death policy to ensure social security and benefits for the families of teachers who die while in service.

The union said the issue carried a significant human cost. According to it, 6,640 computer teachers have been serving in government schools for the past 21 years, but the benefits of regularisation continue to elude them. It claimed that 114 teachers had died and five had retired during this period without receiving any service benefits, leaving their families awaiting social security and other entitlements.

Saying their patience had worn thin, the teachers alleged that successive governments had made promises during elections but failed to honour them. The union asserted that its agitation would continue until the December 2, 2010 notification, the assurances made in the election manifesto, and the Education Minister’s announcement of September 15, 2022, were implemented in letter and spirit.

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