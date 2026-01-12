DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Computer teachers to show CM black flags on Jan 26

Computer teachers to show CM black flags on Jan 26

Demand to release revised DA, benefits of the 6th Pay Commission

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 05:03 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
A crucial meeting of the district unit of the Computer Teacher Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, was held here to deliberate on several pressing issues concerning computer teachers.

During the meeting, teachers expressed resentment against the government and the Education Department. They pointed out that despite several rounds of talks and assurances given by the sub-committee, the Finance Department has not released the unrevised dearness allowance (DA) till date. The leaders also criticised the government for delaying the framing of a clear policy for death-related cases and for failing to implement the benefits of the 6th Pay Commission.

The speakers alleged that, like previous governments, the present dispensation has failed to implement the regularisation notification and appointment letters issued with the approval of the Governor in their true letter and spirit. They said this continued neglect has caused deep frustration among computer teachers.

As a mark of protest, the organisation announced that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would be shown black flags on his arrival in Hoshiarpur on January 26, when he is scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

The organisation also released its annual calendar dedicated to the 191-day-long Sangrur protest, recalling the prolonged struggle of computer teachers for their rights. The leaders warned that if the government fails to fulfil their demands, the committee would launch a large-scale agitation across Punjab, for which the state government would be solely responsible.

District convener Vishal Binny, Raghubir Singh, Raman Vashisht, Palwinder Singh, Sumit Dutta, Narinder Gilzian, Rajinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Kuljit Singh, Mandeep Singh Virak, Sandeep Kumar, Tinku Tejpal, Gaurav Handa, Lakhwinder Singh, Balwinder Singh and Chander Kant were present at the meeting.

