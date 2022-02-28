Computer vision syndrome cases on the rise

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 27

Eye specialists have been witnessing a steady rise in the number of cases related to computer vision syndrome (CVS). Doctors said they were expecting the cases to go down after the government announced relaxations in the Covid curbs, however, the situation hasn’t improved much.

Talking to The Tribune, Dr Rohan Bowry, MS Ophthalmology at Bowry Hospital in Udham Singh Nagar, said as compared to the pre-pandemic period, the cases of CVS has seen a three-fold rise among students and youngsters.

He said obviously the reason for this increase is the overuse of mobile phones and computers for studies and recreational purposes. “Before the pandemic, the average time spend by students on screen was two or three hours, however, after the pandemic it has increased to seven to eight hours a day on an average,” he said.

He said as per the ‘State of Mobile 2021 Report’, the time spent in front of devices in India has risen to 39.4 per cent i.e. from 3.3 hours per day in 2019 to 4.6 hours in 2020.

“Majority of OPD cases these days, as far as youngsters are concerned, are those suffering from CVS or those senior citizens suffering from cataract. The craze of social media is a lot amongst people of all ages, thus, they hop from one device to another,” Dr Rohan said, adding that the main reason behind CVS is that the people don’t maintain a proper distance from a screen.

He said the signs of CVS must not be ignored and if symptoms like double vision, itching, headache, dry eyes and seeing halos around things persists for a longer period, it is advisable to consult an eye specialist. He also advised students and youngsters to blink often when using mobile or laptops as it reduces the strain in eyes.

Another eye specialist, Dr Jaswinder Singh, said, “This situation may not improve until students get back to their normal routine. The cases are definitely on the rise as everyone is dependent on technology. WFH, online classes have increased the screen time amongst all.”

“Earlier, parents had divided children’s time after coming from school. They went for tuitions, played outside with friends etc, but now even if they are eating, they prefer to do that by watching cartoons or listening to music on YouTube,” he added. He said parents have to work hard, they need to change the routine of their kids and encourage them to get involved in outdoor activities.