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Home / Jalandhar / Computers, equipment damaged as vandals target school in Garhshankar

Computers, equipment damaged as vandals target school in Garhshankar

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Garhshankar, Updated At : 12:30 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Unidentified persons allegedly broke into the old Hans Raj Arya High School on Nangal Road here and vandalised its property, causing an estimated loss of around Rs 4 lakh.

The incident came to light when the school staff reached the premises on October 3 after the holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

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According to headmistress Seema Pal, computers in the labs, two projectors, fans, electrical switchboards and fittings, chairs, flowerpots and plants were damaged.

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A table and its glass top in the clerk’s room were also smashed. The school management said the expensive computers and other equipment were left at the spot, indicating that the intruders appeared to have targeted the property only to cause damage.

Pal said the school had witnessed a similar incident a few days ago when fans and electrical switches were damaged.

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She said a large number of children from economically weaker families studied at the school and repeated incidents of vandalism could affect the institution’s functioning and studies.

The management also expressed resentment over the alleged delay in the police response, claiming that despite informing the police in the morning, no police personnel reached the spot for nearly four hours.

SHO Gagandeep Singh Sekhon said the CCTV footage was being examined to investigate the incident. “All those involved in the vandalism will be arrested soon,” he said.

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