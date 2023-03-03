Confluence of art and culture to start today

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 2

The ‘Virsa Hoshiarpur Da’ fair, preserving the art and culture of Hoshiarpur, will start on Friday, at Lajwanti Multipurpose Outdoor Stadium, Hoshiarpur.

All the preparations for the fair have been completed. The fair will continue till March 7 and about 100 artisans, self-help groups of the district will participate and exhibit the handicrafts so that people may buy artifacts related to the rich culture of their district under one roof. After reviewing the preparations, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said that apart from the artists of the North Zone Cultural Centre, various colleges and schools of the district and other artists would present their performances daily in the fair.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the fair would be open for the public from 10 am to 10 pm every day. She said the main theme of the fair will be plastic inlay work, traditional dance, natural products, in which different artisans, groups and institutions are being included. She said that the fair would present attractive samples related to the handicrafts, culture and environment of the district and that it would be a great opportunity for the artisans and self-help groups of the district to sell their products. She said that the purpose of the event is to provide such a platform to the artisans of the district where they do not face any difficulty in selling their goods. She said that on March 5, Star Night is being organised at ‘Virsa Hoshiarpur Da’ fair, in which famous Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj will perform his songs. Apart from this, Lammi Hek and Sithniyan by Government College, Bhangra by DAV College, Hoshiarpur, a live performance by Barfi Band Abhishek & Group, a fashion show by the Lakme Academy, a live performance by singer Anmol Raja, Malwai Gidda, drama and other cultural programmes will be organised.

DC Komal said special arrangements are being made for food stalls at the fair in which food stalls will also be set up. Apart from this, arrangements have also been made for selfie points and swings for the entertainment of children. She said that special arrangements have been made in terms of security. Police personnel have been deployed. Komal has appealed to the public to attend the fair in large numbers to see the amalgamation of handicraft and culture of the district.