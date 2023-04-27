 Confusion among staff, students over holiday : The Tribune India

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

Doubts cleared after government notification for Thursday closing

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 26

Punjab government employees and students of various schools and colleges remained in confusion till Wednesday morning over whether it was a holiday or a working day following the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

The employees said they did not know till 9 am on Wednesday whether it was a working day or not. At 9 am today, the government issued a notification that it was a holiday tomorrow (Thursday), indicating that it was a working day today i.e. on Wednesday.

“Last evening, some channels flashed the news of a holiday on Wednesday after the death of the veteran leader. We got complacent after that and thought that it would definitely be a holiday today as has been the tradition in Punjab and going by the stature of five-time CM. A two-day state mourning was declared and we took it for two-day holiday. After I got some calls and messages this morning, then I realised that it was not a holiday and got ready hurriedly,” said an employee from the Revenue Department.

A government school teacher from Kapurthala said she got late due to the confusion. “Everyone was so sure that it would be a holiday, but we were in for a surprise that the holiday has been announced for tomorrow, instead of today. Since my school is about 15 km from my place, it took me time to get information that it was indeed a working day today and go to the school,” the teacher said.

Even there was confusion among private school students today. While some schools, including Sanskriti KMV School, had announced late last evening that it would be a holiday today, others remained on wait-and-watch mode. Some schools like St Joseph’s Convent School announced it to be a holiday on the school app this morning. While some who checked the app got the information, others who reached the school had to come back finding the gates closed.

Several schools even conducted online classes today, since it was declared a holiday for tomorrow.

“Two-day holiday all of a sudden changes our lesson plans, which have to be revised and syllabus has to be covered through extra or online classes,” said a teacher of a school in Model Town.

