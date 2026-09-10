Confusion prevails in Muktsar schools over half-day holiday

Despite the state government declaring a half-day holiday on Thursday following the death of former minister Chunni Lal Bhagat at a Jalandhar hospital, confusion persisted among schools in Muktsar district over the implementation of the order.

While several schools sent students home at around 11:30 am, others continued to await official instructions from higher authorities.

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A government school teacher told The Tribune that he had approached the District Education Office seeking clarification on the matter, but could not get a clear response.

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A school head said, "The parents are making phone calls and some of them have come to the school as well, but we are unable to give them a clear answer regarding the half-day holiday."

Meanwhile, speaking to The Tribune, Yadwinder Singh, District Education Officer (DEO), Muktsar, said that he had received information about the half-day holiday through news reports, but official communication regarding the order was still awaited. "We are trying to contact the higher authorities to verify it," he said.

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Notably, the school half-day timing was 11:30 am, while government offices would function until 1 pm.