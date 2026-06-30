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Home / Jalandhar / Cong alleges govt failed to ensure power supply for paddy season

Cong alleges govt failed to ensure power supply for paddy season

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:41 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Congress SC Cell Punjab State Coordinator Karamjit Singh Bittu on Monday alleged that the Punjab Government had failed to provide adequate electricity to farmers during the ongoing paddy cultivation season, leaving them struggling with prolonged power cuts and affecting irrigation. He claimed that the shortage of power supply had put the paddy crop at risk and caused widespread concern among farmers.

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Bittu further alleged that the state government had also failed to provide timely relief and compensation to farmers affected by floods in the past. He demanded that the government disclose its preparedness to tackle possible flood situations during the ongoing monsoon season to prevent crop losses similar to previous years.

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The Congress leader also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government over Punjab’s financial condition, alleging that the state’s debt had increased sharply during its tenure. He urged the government to ensure uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply to farmers, immediately stop power cuts and make flood management arrangements public to safeguard farmers and their crops.

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