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Home / Jalandhar / Cong, BJP unite to protest attack on councillor’s husband in Dasuya

Cong, BJP unite to protest attack on councillor’s husband in Dasuya

Demand action against culprits

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Our Correspondent
Dasuya, Updated At : 09:12 PM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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BJP and Congress leaders during a joint protest against the attack on Congress Councillor's husband Bhulla Rana at Dasuya.
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In a rare show of political unity, leaders and workers of the Congress and BJP jointly organised a protest in Dasuya against the alleged attack on Bhulla Singh Rana, husband of the newly elected woman councillor from Ward No. 7.

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The protest march passed through major city locations, including Imli Chowk, Library Chowk and Shivji Murti Chowk, with participants carrying black flags and raising slogans against what they termed as political intimidation and high-handedness. A large number of party workers and local residents joined the demonstration.

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Addressing a gathering, former councillor Arun Dogra Micky strongly condemned the attack and described it as a serious threat to democratic values. He said such incidents of violence and intimidation were unacceptable and demanded strict action against those responsible. He assured that all efforts would be made to secure justice for Rana.

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The protesting leaders alleged that the incident reflected a growing atmosphere of fear and political pressure in the area. They called for a fair and impartial investigation and urged the administration to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused.

The leaders warned that if prompt action was not taken, the agitation would be intensified in the coming days. They emphasised that violence and coercion have no place in a democratic society and that those involved in such acts must be dealt with strictly.

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Caption:

Congress and BJP leaders and workers participate in a joint protest in Dasuya.

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