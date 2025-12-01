Cong-BSP finalise seat-sharing for Nakodar local body elections

Congress and BSP declared they would jointly contest the Block Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in Nakodar on a seat-sharing basis, continuing an arrangement followed for the past 3-4 years. The announcement came on Saturday following a meeting at Nurmahal attended by party workers.

Congress Nakodar halka in-charge Dr Navjot Dahiya, alongside BSP district rural president Jagdish Sherpuri and other senior leaders, confirmed the alliance. Of 34 Block Samiti seats in Nakodar, Congress will contest 24 and BSP 10; out of four Zila Parishad seats, Congress will field three candidates and BSP one.

Brainstorming sessions continued to finalise candidates, with lists expected soon. Dr Dahiya said for the past four times, the Congress and BSP have been contesting these local elections jointly in Nakodar. The partnership served both parties’ interests given local voter preferences. She had written to the Election Commission of India and Jalandhar DC seeking free and fair polls, citing past nomination cancellations.

Voting for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections was scheduled for December 14, with results on December 17 using ballot papers statewide. A total of 1.36 crore voters qualified for the rural polls, where 50 per cent of seats were reserved for women.