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Home / Jalandhar / Congress burns effigy of CEC in Phagwara

Congress burns effigy of CEC in Phagwara

Gyanesh Kumar acting at Centre’s behest, alleges MLA Balwinder Singh

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Phagwara, Updated At : 02:45 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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The Congress staged a protest in Phagwara on Thursday, burning an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and raising slogans against the Centre and the Election Commission of India. The demonstration was led by Phagwara Urban Block Congress president Naresh Bhardwaj and Rural Block Congress president Vicky Ranipur.

Phagwara MLA and Kapurthala District Congress Committee president Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, who attended the protest, accused the Chief Election Commissioner of acting at the behest of the Centre.

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He stressed that maintaining public confidence in the institution was essential for the healthy functioning of the country’s democratic system. Any questions regarding its functioning, he said, should be addressed transparently to ensure that the electoral process remained impartial and credible.

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The Congress leader alleged that policies of the Central Government and issues surrounding the electoral process had raised concerns among opposition parties.

He maintained that the Election Commission was duty-bound to treat all political parties equally and conduct elections in a fair and impartial manner.

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Addressing the gathering, Naresh Bhardwaj and Vicky Ranipur said the Congress would continue its struggle to protect democracy.

During the protest, Congress leaders and workers raised slogans against the Centre and the Chief Election Commissioner.

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