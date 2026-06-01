icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Cong councillor's husband attacked in Dasuya

Cong councillor's husband attacked in Dasuya

Political rivalry alleged

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 09:06 PM Jun 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The husband of Cong councillor in hospital.
Advertisement

A shocking incident of alleged political violence came to light in Dasuya on Monday when the husband of a recently elected Congress councillor was brutally attacked by a group of assailants in broad daylight. He was also a former councillor.

Advertisement

His wife Charanjit Kaur won election this time. Injured Bhulla Rana alleged that the attack was carried out due to political rivalry stemming from the recently concluded municipal elections.

Advertisement

According to Rana, he had barely stepped out of his house when a defeated election rival, accompanied by four or five associates, allegedly intercepted and assaulted him with sticks.

Advertisement

Rana sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya. After providing first-aid, doctors referred him to a higher medical centre due to the severity of his condition.

Soon after learning about the incident, the District Congress president reached the hospital to enquire about the ex-councillor's health and extend support to the victim and his family.

Advertisement

Condemning the attack, Gilzian alleged that supporters of the ruling party were behind the assault and claimed that it was motivated by political vendetta. He said unable to accept their electoral defeat, the attackers resorted to violence.

“This attack is clear evidence that law and order has deteriorated in Punjab. The incident reflects a state of jungle raj where political opponents are being targeted through violence,” Gilzian said, while speaking to reporters at the hospital.

The incident has sparked outrage among Congress workers and local residents, who have demanded immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against those responsible. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are examining the allegations made by the victim.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts