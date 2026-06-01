A shocking incident of alleged political violence came to light in Dasuya on Monday when the husband of a recently elected Congress councillor was brutally attacked by a group of assailants in broad daylight. He was also a former councillor.

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His wife Charanjit Kaur won election this time. Injured Bhulla Rana alleged that the attack was carried out due to political rivalry stemming from the recently concluded municipal elections.

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According to Rana, he had barely stepped out of his house when a defeated election rival, accompanied by four or five associates, allegedly intercepted and assaulted him with sticks.

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Rana sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya. After providing first-aid, doctors referred him to a higher medical centre due to the severity of his condition.

Soon after learning about the incident, the District Congress president reached the hospital to enquire about the ex-councillor's health and extend support to the victim and his family.

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Condemning the attack, Gilzian alleged that supporters of the ruling party were behind the assault and claimed that it was motivated by political vendetta. He said unable to accept their electoral defeat, the attackers resorted to violence.

“This attack is clear evidence that law and order has deteriorated in Punjab. The incident reflects a state of jungle raj where political opponents are being targeted through violence,” Gilzian said, while speaking to reporters at the hospital.

The incident has sparked outrage among Congress workers and local residents, who have demanded immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against those responsible. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are examining the allegations made by the victim.