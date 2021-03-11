Congress councillor's son lands in soup

Accused of raping 21-yr-old on pretext of giving her job | Rama Mandi police register 2nd rape case in 10 days

Picture for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 30

A 21-year-old girl, who hails from Bhogpur and was living in a paying guest (PG) accommodation at Rama Mandi here, has accused a Congress councillor’s son of molestation and rape.

Counter claim

Accused's family, meanwhile, claimed that the girl was blackmailing them for the last few days. They alleged that she was demanding Rs 25 lakh threating them by saying that she would implicate their son in a false rape case if they failed to pay.

This is the second rape case that has been reported at the Rama Mandi police station in the last 10 days. Earlier, a case of 4-year-old being raped at her residence in Laddhewali was reported on April 24.

There are reports that efforts are even on to hush up the matter.

On Thursday night, when the girl went to the police station to register her complaint against Harish, alias Bobby, son of Congress councillor Bimla Rani, many Congress leaders gathered at the police station in support of the accused and tried to resolve the matter through mutual talks.

On the other side, the victim’s family alleged that they were being pressured to withdraw the case else they will have to face the consequences.

As per victim’s statement in the FIR, she was called to a room by the accused on April 25 on the pretext of offering her a job. The victim alleged that the accused raped her after mixing some intoxicating substance in her cold drink. She said on April 26 night, she along with her friend went to the police station and registered a complaint against him, but no action was taken.

When contacted, SHO Rama Mandi Navdeep Singh, said a complaint was registered against the accused, but two days later, the victim requested to withdraw the case and submitted a written application in this regard.

He said late on Thursday night, she again visited the police station to register the case and give her full statement. An FIR was then registered against the accused. He said they have started investigation in the case and all angles were being probed thoroughly.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, Vijay Dakoha, father of the accused, couldn’t be contacted.

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pak
Punjab

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar
Punjab

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar

World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

