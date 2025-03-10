DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Cong delegation meets ADC

Cong delegation meets ADC

A delegation of Congress councillors and leaders, led by MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, met with newly appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and Municipal Commissioner Akshita Gupta. Dhaliwal highlighted the issue of cleaning the underground drain running from Varinder Nagar to...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 10:35 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A delegation of Congress councillors and leaders, led by MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, met with newly appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and Municipal Commissioner Akshita Gupta.

Dhaliwal highlighted the issue of cleaning the underground drain running from Varinder Nagar to Hoshiarpur Road. He pointed out this has led to sewer water drainage problems in large parts of the city. Additionally, he raised concerns over temporary garbage dumps in residential areas, which contribute to environmental pollution and mar the city’s aesthetics. He emphasised that these waste dumps are breeding grounds for flies and mosquitoes, posing serious health hazards to residents.

The MLA also drew attention to the issue of stray cattle and dogs in the city. He assured ADC Gupta that the Congress party would fully support the municipal corporation in efforts to improve cleanliness and urban development.

Advertisement

In response, ADC Gupta assured Dhaliwal and the Congress delegation that resolving ward-level civic issues would be her top priority.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper