Cong delegation meets ADC

A delegation of Congress councillors and leaders, led by MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, met with newly appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and Municipal Commissioner Akshita Gupta.

Dhaliwal highlighted the issue of cleaning the underground drain running from Varinder Nagar to Hoshiarpur Road. He pointed out this has led to sewer water drainage problems in large parts of the city. Additionally, he raised concerns over temporary garbage dumps in residential areas, which contribute to environmental pollution and mar the city’s aesthetics. He emphasised that these waste dumps are breeding grounds for flies and mosquitoes, posing serious health hazards to residents.

The MLA also drew attention to the issue of stray cattle and dogs in the city. He assured ADC Gupta that the Congress party would fully support the municipal corporation in efforts to improve cleanliness and urban development.

In response, ADC Gupta assured Dhaliwal and the Congress delegation that resolving ward-level civic issues would be her top priority.