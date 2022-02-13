'Cong hatching conspiracy against PM'

Phagwara: National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh has said the Congress’ conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been exposed once again when Congress MP Ravneet Bittu said Modi should not travel by road when he comes next week to address election meetings. Chugh said it has been a criminal conspiracy of the Congress against the Prime Minister that was demonstrated in Ferozepur last month when the Prime Minister was stranded on a bridge for 20 minutes. Chugh said the Congress has been making a criminal conspiracy against the Prime Minister in Punjab. Chugh said Bittu seems to be hand in glove with criminals to plot against the Prime Minister and demanded that the Election Commission should take action against him. —
