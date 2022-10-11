Cong holds protest, seeks Sarari’s ouster

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar/ Hoshiarpur, Oct 10

Intensifying the agitation against Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari, Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary and other party leaders held a demonstration organised by Jalandhar District Congress Committee in front of the District Administration Complex in Jalandhar today.

Congress leaders and workers hold protests against AAP MLA Fauja Singh Sarari in Hoshiarpur. Tribune Photo

Addressing a gathering at PUDA ground, MP Chaudhary said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should immediately file an FIR against Sarari and dismiss him from the Cabinet. He further said the audio clip of the minister had been in public domain for about a month but CM Mann had taken no action against him. He said everything was clear in the clip how the Food Processing Minister and his OSD were planning to extort money from contractors.

After the protest, the Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh requesting the Governor to sack Sarari.

Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry, Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli, former MLAs Rajinder Beri, Chaudhary Surinder Singh and Sushil Rinku, Navjot Dahiya, Jalandhar District Congress (Urban) president Balraj Thakur, various Block Congress presidents, councillors, sarpanches and panches were among those present on the occasion.

In Hoshiarpur, the party deputy leader and Chabbewal MLA Dr Raj Kumar today led a protest by the district Congress at District Administrative Complex, Hoshiarpur, demanding the dismissal of Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari for his alleged involvement in an extortion case.

A memorandum addressed to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit was handed over to the Assistant Commissioner General, who received it on behalf of the District Commissioner. Dr Raj said the AAP had sacked and arrested their MLA Vijay Singla on the basis of some audio clip which was never made public; and in case of Sarari, it just issued a show-cause notice to him.

He said the Opposition was not given time to speak when it raised the issue in the Assembly and CM Mann chose to skip the proceedings of House to avoid his accountability on the issue. Congress leaders who addressed the protest included former MLA Sangat Singh Gilzian, Arun Micky Dogra, Pawan Adia, Indu Bala and district Congress president Kuldeep Nanda. A large number of municipal councillors, block presidents, block samiti members and panchayat members participated in the protest.