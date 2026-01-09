Cong holds 'Save MGNREGA' rally at Tanda

The Punjab Congress on Wednesday organised a massive “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Rally” at Tanda, opposing the alleged changes being made to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The rally was led by former Cabinet Minister Sangat Singh Gilzian and district Congress president Advocate Daljit Singh Gilzian. Senior Congress leaders, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC secretary Ravinder Dalvi and Suraj Thakur were present.

Addressing the large gathering of party workers and labourers, the leaders accused the Centre of adopting anti-labour policies and weakening MGNREGA, which they said had provided employment and dignity to crores of workers across the country. The speakers said the Congress would launch a strong movement to protect the employment guarantee law and restore it to its original form.

Baghel said the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, would fight a decisive battle to save MGNREGA. He recalled that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had given the right to employment to the poor and working class through MGNREGA.

He alleged that the Modi government was now trying to dilute the law and convert it into a charity scheme. “The Congress empowers the people, while the BJP empowers only its friends,” Baghel said. He added that just like the three black farm laws were withdrawn after public pressure, the Congress would ensure that these changes to MGNREGA were also rolled back. He said the movement had begun from Gurdaspur and Tanda and would spread across the state.

Warring said MGNREGA had helped keep the kitchens of labourers running and had strengthened rural economy. He warned that Punjab could suffer a major financial setback if funds meant for MGNREGA were stopped. He alleged that due to the failed policies of the Aam Aadmi Party government, Punjab was already facing economic distress.

“Instead of fighting for the rights of the poor, the state government is spending huge amounts on publicity,” he said, adding that Congress would fight both the Centre and the Punjab Government on this issue.

Bajwa also criticised the Centre’s move and said the Congress would not allow the rights of labourers to be snatched away. He announced that after this campaign, Congress workers would gherao the houses of BJP leaders across Punjab.

Former minister Gilzian and the advocate, along with other leaders, strongly opposed the Centre’s intentions to weaken MGNREGA.

After their daylong protest at Gurdaspur and Tanda in favour of continuing with MGNREGA scheme, the Congress leadership, including Baghel and Warring, also visited the house of Mandeep Kumar, who lost his life on the Russia-Ukraine war front at Goraya. They expressed sympathy with the family and appealed for the support.