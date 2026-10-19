Cong leader launches ‘Shop of love...’

Congress leader and former Director of the Punjab Brahmin Welfare Board Ravish Raj Sharma has launched an initiative inspired by Rahul Gandhi's message of setting up a “Shop of love in the market of hate.”

One of the aspirants of the coming Assembly elections from the Jalandhar Central seat, Sharma launched his initiative on Monday on the auspicious occasion of Navami. As a part of the initiative, a tea langar was organised at the PUDA Complex, opposite the DC office, from 11 am to 12 noon, providing an opportunity to interact with people over a cup of tea.

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Sharma said following the launch, the initiative would be taken to different parks in his area every Sunday, beginning October 25. From 6 am to 7 am, people will be invited to share their thoughts and experiences over tea in an atmosphere of warmth and mutual understanding. Their joys and sorrows will be shared, their problems heard, and their suggestions discussed. He said the initiative would continue every Sunday at different parks, allowing him to meet people in their neighbourhoods and listen directly to their concerns.

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He said the objective of the initiative was to establish direct communication with people without discrimination or barriers. The effort would be to bring together people from every section of society through the message of love, harmony and brotherhood. He clarified that the purpose of setting up the “Shop of Love” was not merely political, but to connect with people at a personal level and build meaningful relationships with them.

Sharma said these tea-time interactions would provide people with an opportunity to express views openly. Their problems, ideas and suggestions would be heard and taken seriously. He emphasised that strengthening mutual love, communal harmony and brotherhood was the need of the hour.