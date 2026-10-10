Cong leaders expose Sehat Kranti 'claims', flag Civil Hospital woes

In an attempt to bust the Aam Aadmi Party's claim of having brought in 'Sehat Kranti' (health revolution) in the state, Congress leaders on Friday took a round of the Jalandhar Civil Hospital today, sharing videos and pictures of the apathetic conditions in the vicinity.

District Congress Committee (urban) chief Rajinder Beri and Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry went to the Civil Hospital this morning and showed how the patients had been suffering from issues like clogged or locked toilets, broken taps, blocked pipes, presence of stray dogs in the ICU, lack of drinking water facilities and unavailability of wheel chairs.

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Taking the media along, the Congress leaders first went to take a round of the washrooms in the the mother and child ward which had been lying clogged. There was garbage and fungal growth at many places. The patients complained, "There is no provision of clean drinking water. The water coolers are not working. We have to buy bottled water from outside. There are no bedsheets in the wards."

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The leaders went to the Trauma Centre where they were allegedly greeted by a stray dog. "Is this a veterinary hospital?" asked Henry. "Stray animals can be a big source of infection to the already ill and immuno-compromised patients", he said.

The patients also complained to them that the wheel chairs are not provided to them. A visitor, whose daughter had got injured, said, "I had to carry my daughter as no wheelchair was provided to me by the staff. Later, I was told that the wheelchairs had been kept stocked in the store and I had to go and get one. Ideally, these should be kept right at the entrance for the convenience of the patients."

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Dr Namita Ghai, Medical Superintendent, said, "Currently renovation work is underway on the hospital premises. As many as 130 washrooms have been demolished and are being re-constructed. Fittings and tiles are being changed. In paediatrics department, the supply to main water cooler has been snapped temporarily because of this ongoing work. We are getting door closers fitted at the entrance doors of Trauma Centre to ward off entry of strays. We have 11 wheelchairs in emergency and five in the OPD which have been kept outside. Patients have been using wheelchairs recklessly and we expect some sense of responsibility from them. So we have chosen to keep the Aadhar Card copy of the wheelchair users until they return it."