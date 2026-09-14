Cong leaders hold protest over long power cuts, inflated bills in Jalandhar

Congress leaders on Monday stages a protest outside the Partap Bagh PSPCL office over long unscheduled power cuts being imposed in the city.

During the protest, Congress leaders and workers raised slogans against the government and burnt an effigy of the Aam Aadmi Party government. Led by District Congress Committee president Rajinder Beri, the Congress leaders said the public had been in trouble due to irregular electricity supply and long unscheduled power cuts.

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They said despite repeatedly complaining to electricity department officials, no action was being taken for course correction. MLA Bawa Henry said the traders and business community was extremely troubled by these power cuts. "Businesses are being affected. The industry is suffering heavy losses", he said.

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Congress councillors Gurwinder Singh Bunty Neelkanth, Pawan Kumar and Jagdish Dakoha demanded that regular and uninterrupted electricity supply should be restored. They demanded that incorrect and excessive bills should be investigated and corrected. They said the issue of shortage of staff at the PSPCL offices should be addressed and people be treated properly. They demanded that the faulty transformers and wires should be repaired immediately.

They said people were upset as the bills had been collectively issued for four months. The people were making rounds of offices to get their bills corrected, but there they were being told that the system is not working, making them face unnecessary harassment.

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The Congress leaders said, "If the administration does not pay attention to our demands, this struggle will be intensified further, for which the administration will be responsible."