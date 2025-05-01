Cong leaders rally behind MLA Kotli over FIR

Congress leaders, including PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa, have rallied behind Congress Adampur MLA Sukhwinder S Kotli, who has been booked by Jalandhar police for blocking the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway at Bhogpur.

Kotli on April 23 staged a dharna on the highway along with residents and farmers of the area against the installation of bio-CNG plant at Bhogpur sugarmill. Bajwa wrote on 'X' today, "The FIR against Kotli is a blatant act of vendetta by the AAP government. Officers must remember that they are servants of the Constitution, not tools for political persecution. Congress stands united."

Likewise, Warring too has posted on his social media handles, "It is self-evident that the FIR registered against Kotli is out of vendetta. If the AAP thinks that it can intimidate Congressmen like that, it is badly mistaken. Let it be clear to all officials, whether from the police or administration, don’t act as collaborators of AAP in persecution of the Congressmen. The Congress is resolved to hold every official to account for all the sins of omission and commission. As regards Kotli, entire party stands by him."

The FIR has been lodged against Kotli, his Congress aide Ashwin Bhalla, 20 identified men and 100-150 unidentified people. They have been booked at Bhogpur police station under Sections 285 (obstruction in public way), 126 (2) (punishment for wrongful restraint), 326 (b) (render road less use for public), 353 (public mischief), 190 (unlawful assembly), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, Section 8 B of the National Highway Act and Section 4 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules. Section 326 (b) of the BNS is a non-bailable offence.

While Kotli had been reportedly booked on April 23 evening, he said he got to know about the FIR against him on Tuesday morning. The FIR copy reads that the administrative officials had tried to convince all the agitators against holding the protest but they went ahead and blocked the highway.

On April 23, Kotli had led the protest from 10:15 am to 1 pm. SP (D) Sarabjit Rai and SDM Adampur Vivek Modi had tried to dissuade the agitators against continuing with the protest. Kotli said, "I welcome the decision of the SSP and the DC to get the FIR lodged against me. The FIR will not stop me from my fight on the issue. I will continue to stand with my people. I am ready to surrender any time. I will reach wherever the police calls me for arrest".