Cong leaders seek FIR against Sisodia for poll statement

A delegation of senior Congress leaders from Jalandhar on Monday submitted a complaint to the police against Aam Aadmi Party Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia for his "provocative and unlawful statement inciting violence and manipulation" ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Advertisement

The complaint highlights that in a recent speech to AAP workers, Sisodia openly admitted and encouraged the use of fighting, cheating, manipulations, and other unfair means to secure victory. The Congress leaders stated that such remarks are anti-democratic, unlawful, and a serious threat to peace, security, and the sanctity of free and fair elections.

The Congress leaders, who were a part of the delegation, included Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, MLA Phillaur; Avtar Henry, MLA Jalandhar North; Hardev Singh Ladi, MLA Shahkot and president DCC Rural; Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, MLA Adampur; Rajinder Beri, ex-MLA & president DCC Urban; Surinder Kaur, halqa in-charge Jalandhar West; Dr Navjot Daiya, halqa in-charge Nakodar; Rajinder Singh, halqa in-charge Kartarpur; and Balraj Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, MC, Jalandhar.

Advertisement

The Congress leaders said they had given prior information about the delegation’s visit still the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Rural were not available. They submitted their complaint to Joint Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jalandhar Rural, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Jalandhar.

The leaders strongly condemned the absence of senior officials, remarking that the entire administration was being run by the defunct, rejected leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party from Delhi, while the people of Punjab were being left unheard.

Advertisement

Through the complaint, the Congress leaders requested registration of an FIR against Sisodia under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of Peoples Act after forensic verification of the video evidence.

The protest planned by the Congress was a part of the programme given by PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, to expose the anti-democratic face of the Aam Aadmi Party and hold it accountable before the people.

The Congress leaders warned that such inflammatory statements not only promote violence, but also set a dangerous precedent for electoral malpractice in Punjab. They urged the authorities to act swiftly to safeguard democracy, law and order, and the constitutional values of free and fair elections.

The Congress delegation cautioned that if the authorities fail to take immediate action on this matter, the party will be compelled to intensify its agitation at the state level to ensure accountability and protect democratic values in Punjab.